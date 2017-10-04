FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. SEC chair floats potential delay to fund data rules following hack
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 4, 2017 / 4:32 PM / in 15 days

CORRECTED-U.S. SEC chair floats potential delay to fund data rules following hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph two to ‘weekly’ instead of ‘monthly’)

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has floated a possible delay to new fund data gathering rules following a hack that has raised questions over the regulator’s cyber security controls.

Chairman Jay Clayton told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday the SEC was reviewing whether it can adequately protect data it would require funds to report on their monthly performance, since this information could be market sensitive.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

