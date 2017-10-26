FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission grants Wall Street MiFID research reprieve
October 26, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in a day

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission grants Wall Street MiFID research reprieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday it would grant Wall Street a 30 month-grace period on complying with sweeping new European Union investment research rules.

The regulator said it has issued three so-called ‘no action relief’ letters that will allow market participants to comply with the research rules outlined under the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II - or MiFID II - in a way that is consistent with U.S. federal securities law. (Reporting by Michelle Price)

