Kremlin says allegations against Kaspersky Lab are "absurd"
October 12, 2017 / 10:31 AM

Kremlin says allegations against Kaspersky Lab are "absurd"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Moscow believes allegations against Russia’s Kaspersky Lab are “absurd”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that the Russian government had nothing to do with it.

Israeli intelligence officials spying on Russian government hackers found they were using Kaspersky Lab antivirus software that is also used by 400 million people globally, including U.S. government agencies, according to media reports on Tuesday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

