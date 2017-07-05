FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines expects electronics ban on flights to Britain to be lifted soon - CEO
July 5, 2017 / 5:59 AM / a month ago

Turkish Airlines expects electronics ban on flights to Britain to be lifted soon - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines expects a ban on carrying electronic devices in cabins on flights from Turkey to Britain to be lifted soon, Chief Executive Bilal Eksi said on Twitter on Wednesday, after a similar ban was lifted for U.S.-bound flights.

The U.S. ban was imposed in March for flights originating at 10 airports in eight countries -- Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey -- to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

