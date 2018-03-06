FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 6, 2018 / 4:30 PM / a day ago

Top U.S. intel official: "highly likely" Russia will seek to influence 2018 u.s. vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Tuesday he had not seen evidence of “robust effort” by Russia to meddle in the 2018 U.S. election, but it is “highly likely” Moscow will try to do so.

“We have not seen evidence of a robust effort yet on the part of Russia, but we know their malign activities continue to exist,” Coats told a Senate Armed Services hearing on “Worldwide Threats.”

“It’s highly likely that they will be doing something. We just don’t know how much and when and where,” he said. Russia has denied any such efforts. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.