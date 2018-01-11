FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate to discuss bitcoin risks with top markets regulators - source
#Regulatory News - Americas
January 11, 2018 / 12:47 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. Senate to discuss bitcoin risks with top markets regulators - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will next month hold a hearing with the country’s top markets regulators to discuss the risks posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Senate Banking Committee will take testimony from Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Christopher Giancarlo and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton in early February, the source said.

The hearing comes amid heightened concerns over a bubble in the bitcoin market after the currency soared to record highs of more than $19,000 in December, only to slump more than 28 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
