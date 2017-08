WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to confirm three Republicans and one Democrat to serve on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the top U.S derivatives regulator.

In a voice vote, the Senate approved the nominations of Republican Chris Giancarlo to serve as CFTC chairman, as well as Republicans Dawn Stump and Brian Quintenz and Democrat Rostin "Russ" Behnam to serve as commissioners. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)