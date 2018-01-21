U.S. Republican Senator Collins says as many as 20 colleagues want to end impasse

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Moderate U.S. Republican Senator Susan Collins said a substantial number of her colleagues are eager to find a way out of the government shutdown, but details of a deal are “in flux.”

“A substantial number of senators are eager to find that path” that allows the government to reopen, Collins said on Sunday. She said a group of as many as 22 senators were discussing alternatives, although the details were “in flux” and that it would be up to Senate’s Republican and Democratic leadership “as to how to proceed.”