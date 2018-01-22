U.S. Senator Durbin: Leadership discussing path to immigration vote

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said on Sunday that Senate leaders were discussing a “path” to a vote to provide legal protection for so-called Dreamers, young people who illegally immigrated to the United States as children.

“There’s a conversation obviously still going on about whether there’s a path to getting a vote on the DACA-Dreamer issue,” the No. 2 Senate Democrat told Reuters, adding that he did not know how far negotiations between Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer had advanced. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Paul Simao)