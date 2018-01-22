FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

U.S. shutdown would pose 'small' drag on GDP -Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government shutdown, which was in its third day, would be a “relatively small” drag on the U.S. economic expansion in the first quarter, but the effects depend on how long it lasts, Morgan Stanley’s analysts said on Monday.

Each week of the shutdown would subtract up to 0.2 percentage point from the annualized quarterly growth rate of the gross domestic product, Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner and strategist Michael Zezas wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

