U.S. Vice President Pence welcomes end to government shutdown

JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday welcomed news that U.S. Senators voted to move forward on legislation that would reopen the federal government until Feb. 8, ending a three-day standoff between President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans and Democrats over immigration and border security.

“We welcome the news that thanks to the firm stand taken by President Trump and House and Senate Republicans, the government shutdown in Washingtom DC is coming to an end,” Pence said in a statement to reporters before a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)