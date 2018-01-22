FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Moderate U.S. Republican senators urge firmer pledge on immigration from McConnell

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Three moderate Republican U.S. senators on Monday, emerging from a bipartisan meeting aimed at trying to end the government shutdown, said there could enough support if Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a firmer commitment to move legislation that would address so-called Dreamer immigrants.

“It would ... be helpful if Senator McConnell’s language were stronger,” Senator Susan Collins, standing alongside fellow Republicans Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake, told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

