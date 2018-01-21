FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. House would accept bill funding government to Feb. 8 -Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday that the House of Representatives would accept a bill funding the government through Feb. 8 and ending the current shutdown of federal agencies if the Senate can pass the measure.

“We’ve agreed that we would accept that in the House,” Ryan said on CBS’s Face the Nation. “So we will see sometime today whether or not they have the votes for that (in the Senate).”

Senate Republican leaders have said the chamber will vote on the measure to fund the government through Feb. 8 at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Monday, unless Democrats agree to hold the vote sooner. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

