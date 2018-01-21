FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 9:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

White House says working toward deal to reopen U.S. government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Sunday with leaders in Congress and several members of his Cabinet about the impact of the federal government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

“We are continuing to work hard towards reopening the government and making sure our great military and their families, vulnerable children and the American people are being taken care of,” she added. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)

