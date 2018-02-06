FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 12:50 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. House to vote Tuesday on government funding measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Tuesday on a short-term measure to fund the federal government through March 23 and avert another shutdown, Republican House members said on Monday.

The measure would fund most government agencies and contain a year of defense funding as well as two years of funding for community health centers, the Republican representatives told reporters. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

