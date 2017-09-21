FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 'making a lot of progress' on North Korea issue -Trump
September 21, 2017 / 3:52 PM / a month ago

U.S. 'making a lot of progress' on North Korea issue -Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was making progress on the North Korean issue, ahead of an expected sanctions announcement by Washington over Pyongyang’s ballistic and nuclear weapons program.

“I think we’re making a lot of progress in a lot of ways,” Trump said before going into a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Yara Bayoumy; editing by Grant McCool)

