2 months ago
U.S. finds Japan, Turkey rebar imports harm U.S. producers
June 16, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. finds Japan, Turkey rebar imports harm U.S. producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a final finding that exports of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from Japan and Turkey hurt U.S. producers, ensuring that anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on the key building material stay in effect.

The U.S. Commerce Department earlier made a final finding on May 16 that Japanese and Turkish producers dumped rebar in the U.S. market and that Turkish rebar exports were subsidized. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

