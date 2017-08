WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it had made a final finding that exports of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Taiwan were dumped.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will announce in August whether Taiwan's rebar exports hurt U.S. producers, which would prompt an order to keep anti-dumping duties in place. Preliminary duties were set at 3.48 percent to 29.47 percent. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)