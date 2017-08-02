FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Dow crosses 22,000 mark: facts & figures
August 2, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 4 days ago

FACTBOX-Dow crosses 22,000 mark: facts & figures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - After a six-session winning
streak that included five record highs, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average broke above the 22,000 level, powered by gains in Apple
Inc          after the largest U.S. company by market
capitalization reported earnings. 
    The 30-stock index recently marked its fifth straight month
of gains and has advanced for eight consecutive quarters, its
longest streak since an 11-quarter run from 1995 to 1996.
    Below is a list of facts about the index and its climb to
22,000: 
    
    ** The Dow first closed above 21,000 on March 1, 2017, when
it ended the trading day at 21,115.55. Should the index stay
above 22,000 into the close on Wednesday, it would mark 107
trading sessions spent between 1,000 point milestones for the
index. It took the index only 24 sessions to move from 20,000 to
21,000 earlier this year, tied for the shortest such span in its
history. 
    
    ** The longest stretch between such milestones has been the
3,630 days needed for the index to close above the 2,000
barrier, reached on Jan. 8, 1987. 
    
    ** Since the Dow crossed the 21,000 mark through the close
on Aug. 1, Boeing        has been the best performer on the
index, with a gain of 30.2 percent. It has also provided by far
the largest boost to the index, supplying 380.29 points to the
gain. 
    
    ** IBM has been the worst performer during the Dow's recent
1,000 march higher, with a drop of 20.1 percent. It is also
responsible for a drag of 250.99 points to the index through
Tuesday's close. 
    
    ** Goldman Sachs       , which was the top boost to the
index during its climb from 19,000 to 20,000 and among the
biggest lifts during the Dow's ascent from 20,000 to 21,000, had
a reversal of fortunes during the latest 1,000 run for the
price-weighted index. The bank has fallen 10.2 percent through
Tuesday, accounting for a 176.07 point drag on the index.  

 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

