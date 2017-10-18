FACTBOX-Dow closes above 23,000 mark in 54-day run-up

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Wednesday to close above 23,000 for the first time, notching one of the shortest gallops between thousand-point milestones in a history spanning more than 100 years. It took the index 54 trading days to climb from 22,000 to above 23,000. That followed the 107 trading days it took to close above the 21,000 milestone earlier this year. Only 24 sessions were needed for the Dow to move from 20,000 to 21,000, also in 2017. (tmsnrt.rs/2m9tkqK) The 30-stock index ended 2016 at 19,762.60. With a gain of more than 3 percent so far in October, it is on track for a seventh consecutive month of gains. Here are some recent facts about the index: - The Dow closed above 22,000 for the first time on Aug. 2. Since then, Caterpillar Inc has been the largest percentage gainer within the index, with a more than 16 percent increase, while Boeing Co has contributed the most to the index's gain with close to 152 points. - Nike Inc has been the largest percentage decliner since Aug. 2, with a 12.5 percent drop. Walt Disney Co has weighed the most on the index with a more than 71-point drag on the Dow since Aug. 2. - There was one constituent change in the index since the last 1,000-point milestone as DuPont was replaced by DowDuPont Inc on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Tom Brown)