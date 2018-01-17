FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
January 17, 2018 / 10:08 PM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Dow ends above 26,000, just 8 trading days after hitting 25,000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average       
closed above 26,000 for the first time on Wednesday, just eight
trading days after it ended above 25,000 for the first time.
    That was the shortest time between 1,000-point milestones in
the Dow's history spanning more than 100 years.
    It took the index 23 trading days to get to 25,000 from the
first time it closed above 24,000 on Nov. 30.
    The latest milestone in the Dow came as optimism over
earnings fueled a rally in U.S. stocks on Wednesday. The Dow
closed at 26,115.65, up 1.3 percent.             

    Here are some recent facts about the index:
    - The Dow, a price-weighted index, is up 4.2 percent since
the Jan. 4 close, and up 5.6 percent since Dec. 31.
    - Boeing Co        has been the index's largest percentage
gainer since the Jan. 4 close, contributing almost 375 points in
the Dow's run to Wednesday's milestone, with a rise of 18.3
percent. Second was Merck & Co Inc        , up 8.7 percent since
Jan. 4.
    - General Electric        has been the largest percentage
decliner since Jan. 4, down 6.4 percent, followed by Verizon
Communications Inc       , down 1.7 percent. 

 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
