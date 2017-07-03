FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 5:07 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P climb on energy, financials lift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials moved higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but continued weakness in the technology sector pulled the Nasdaq lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.77 points, or 0.61 percent, to 21,479.4, the S&P 500 gained 5.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,429.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,110.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

