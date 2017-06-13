FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
US STOCKS-Futures up as tech stocks recover; Fed meeting in focus
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 13, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS-Futures up as tech stocks recover; Fed meeting in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 11.75 pts

By Sruthi Shankar

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday as technology shares staged a recovery after a two-day rout, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve to kick off its meeting, where its is almost certain to raise interest rates.

* Traders have priced in a 94 percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates. Investors are also looking for more details on the central bank's plans to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

* The Fed is expected to release its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

* A bout of profit-taking in richly-valued technology stocks caused the Nasdaq to suffer its worst two-day drop in more than six months on Monday.

* However, technology stocks appeared to recover on Tuesday. Apple, which had sparked the selloff on Friday, was up 0.78 percent at $146.60 in premarket trading. Other technology heavyweights like Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook were up marginally.

* The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a plan on Monday to reduce restrictions that big banks face in their trading operations, ease their annual stress tests, and curb the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

* Shares of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were slightly higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.

* Tesla was up 1.57 percent at $364.65 after Berenberg raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.09 percent, with 5,332 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.16 percent, with 170,446 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.21 percent, on volume of 11,509 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.