2 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with eyes on UK vote, ECB, Comey
June 6, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with eyes on UK vote, ECB, Comey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended near session lows on Tuesday as traders shied away from risky assets ahead of major political and economic headlines expected on Thursday.

Britain's general election as it maps its exit from the European Union, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel could all affect investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.92 points, or 0.22 percent, to 21,137.12, the S&P 500 lost 6.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,429.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.63 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,275.06. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

