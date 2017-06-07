FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy drops
June 7, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.

Investors were concerned that any additional revelation could dampen already flagging momentum for President Donald Trump's agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.98 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,173.21, the S&P 500 gained 3.8 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,433.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.32 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,297.38. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

