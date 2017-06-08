FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The 'Trump trade' made a comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but the S&P and Dow industrials ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.84 points, or 0.04 percent, to 21,182.53, the S&P 500 gained 0.65 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,433.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.38 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,321.76.

The Nasdaq posted a record closing high boosted by gains in Nvidia and Yahoo. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

