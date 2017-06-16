FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Amazon's Whole Foods deal rocks Wall St; energy stocks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.38 points, or 0.11 percent, to 21,384.28, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,433.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.74 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,151.76.

Energy sector shares helped buoy the S&P and Dow, while a 1.4 percent drop in Apple weighed on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

