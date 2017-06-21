FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow end lower, Nasdaq lifted by healthcare, tech sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow were weighed down by falling energy stocks as oil prices fell on Wednesday and added to investor concerns about low inflation while healthcare and technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq Composite index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.89 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 21,413.25, the S&P 500 had lost 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,435.78 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 45.92 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,233.95. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

