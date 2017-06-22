FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat but healthcare stocks rally
June 22, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat but healthcare stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in healthcare stocks after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal to replace Obamacare were offset by declines in financial and consumer staples sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.74 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,397.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.11 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,434.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,236.69. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dan Grebler)

