US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends with slight gain; tech weighs

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow closed up slightly Monday but a fall in technology stocks nudged the Nasdaq lower as investors turned to more defensive sectors.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,409.89, the S&P 500 gained 0.76 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,439.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,247.15. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)