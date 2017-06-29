FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St lower; banks rise
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 29, 2017 / 8:05 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St lower; banks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials posting their worst daily drop in about six weeks, as a recent decline in technology shares deepened and outweighed strength in bank shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 167.58 points, or 0.78 percent, to 21,287.03, the S&P 500 lost 20.99 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,419.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.06 points, or 1.44 percent, to 6,144.35.

For the first time since April 13, the Nasdaq ended the day below its 50-day moving average. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.