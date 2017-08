NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks posted muted gains on Thursday, with financials giving the S&P 500 a bump a day ahead of earnings reports from several big U.S. banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,553.09, the S&P 500 gained 4.58 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,447.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.27 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,274.44. (Reporting by Kimberly Chin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)