10 days ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power S&P 500 to record; Alphabet lags
July 25, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 10 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power S&P 500 to record; Alphabet lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 extended its record-setting run on Tuesday, led by well-received corporate reports from McDonald's and Caterpillar and gains for bank shares, while the Nasdaq managed a record high despite losses for Google parent Alphabet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.46 points, or 0.47 percent, to 21,613.63, the S&P 500 gained 7.22 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,477.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.37 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,412.17. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

