US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow boasts eighth record close in a row, banks lead

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at its eighth straight record high on Friday, with strong gains in JPMorgan Chase and other banks after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.71 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 22,092.81, the S&P 500 gained 4.67 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,476.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,351.56. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)