August 14, 2017 / 8:07 PM / in 15 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street surges as North Korea jitters ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks recovered further on Monday from last week's selloff, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since April as worries eased about a conflict between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.12 points, or 0.62 percent, to 21,993.44, the S&P 500 gained 24.41 points, or 1.00 percent, to 2,465.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.68 points, or 1.34 percent, to 6,340.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

