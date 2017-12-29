FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-U.S. stock market performance in 2017
December 29, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

FACTBOX-U.S. stock market performance in 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - The rally that started in 2009 continued
for U.S. stocks in 2017, currently the second-longest bull
market in history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P
500 and Nasdaq Composite all notched their best
annual performance since 2013, buoyed by an improving global
economy and strong corporate profits. 
    
    Below is a list of major indexes, sectors, and the S&P's
best and worst performers for the year:
    
    
        Index                 RIC            YTD Pct change
       S&P 500                                    19.4
      Dow Jones                                   25.1
 Industrial Average                        
  Nasdaq Composite                                28.2
    Russell 2000                                  13.1
  S&P Smallcap 600                                11.7
   S&P Midcap 400                                 14.5
      Dow Jones                                   17.3
   Transportation                          
       Average                             
   MSCI All-World                                 21.6
        Index                              
 
    
     S&P sector               RIC            YTD pct change
     Technology                                   36.9
      Materials                                   21.4
      Consumer                                    21.2
    Discretionary                          
     Financials                                   20.0
     Healthcare                                   20.0
     Industrials                                  18.5
  Consumer Staples                                10.5
      Utilities                                    8.3
     Real Estate                                   7.2
       Energy                                     -3.8
      Telecoms                                     -6
 
 Top S&P Performers           RIC            YTD Pct change
     NRG Energy                                   132.3
  Align Technology                                131.1
    Vertex Pharma                                 103.4
    Wynn Resorts                                  94.9
      Boeing Co                                   89.4
 
     Bottom S&P               RIC            YTD Pct change
     Performers                            
   Range Resources                                -50.4
   Under Armour A                                 -50.3
   Under Armour C                                 -47.1
     Scana Corp                                   -45.7
 Envision Healthcare                              -45.4
  General Electric                                -44.8
    
       Dow 30                 RIC            YTD Pct change
       Boeing                                     89.4
     Caterpillar                                  69.9
        Visa                                      46.1
       Apple                                      46.1
   Wal-Mart Stores                                42.9
     McDonald's                                   41.4
     Home Depot                                   41.4
    UnitedHealth                                  37.8
      Microsoft                                   37.7
  American Express                                34.1
        3M Co                                     31.8
     Intel Corp                                   27.3
    Cisco Systems                                 26.7
   JPMorgan Chase                                 23.9
      Nike Inc                                    23.1
  Johnson & Johnson                               21.3
     United Tech                                  16.4
       Pfizer                                     11.5
  The Travelers Co                                10.8
    Coca-Cola Co                                  10.7
  Procter & Gamble                                 9.3
    Goldman Sachs                                  6.4
       Chevron                                     6.4
   Walt Disney Co                                  3.2
       Verizon                                    -0.8
     Merck & Co                                   -4.4
     Exxon Mobil                                  -7.3
         IBM                                      -7.6
  General Electric                                -44.8
      DowDuPont                                    **
 ** DowDuPont began trading as a combined company on Sept. 1 

 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)

