FACTBOX-U.S. stock market performance in 2017

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The rally that started in 2009 continued for U.S. stocks in 2017, currently the second-longest bull market in history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all notched their best annual performance since 2013, buoyed by an improving global economy and strong corporate profits. Below is a list of major indexes, sectors, and the S&P's best and worst performers for the year: Index RIC YTD Pct change S&P 500 19.4 Dow Jones 25.1 Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite 28.2 Russell 2000 13.1 S&P Smallcap 600 11.7 S&P Midcap 400 14.5 Dow Jones 17.3 Transportation Average MSCI All-World 21.6 Index S&P sector RIC YTD pct change Technology 36.9 Materials 21.4 Consumer 21.2 Discretionary Financials 20.0 Healthcare 20.0 Industrials 18.5 Consumer Staples 10.5 Utilities 8.3 Real Estate 7.2 Energy -3.8 Telecoms -6 Top S&P Performers RIC YTD Pct change NRG Energy 132.3 Align Technology 131.1 Vertex Pharma 103.4 Wynn Resorts 94.9 Boeing Co 89.4 Bottom S&P RIC YTD Pct change Performers Range Resources -50.4 Under Armour A -50.3 Under Armour C -47.1 Scana Corp -45.7 Envision Healthcare -45.4 General Electric -44.8 Dow 30 RIC YTD Pct change Boeing 89.4 Caterpillar 69.9 Visa 46.1 Apple 46.1 Wal-Mart Stores 42.9 McDonald's 41.4 Home Depot 41.4 UnitedHealth 37.8 Microsoft 37.7 American Express 34.1 3M Co 31.8 Intel Corp 27.3 Cisco Systems 26.7 JPMorgan Chase 23.9 Nike Inc 23.1 Johnson & Johnson 21.3 United Tech 16.4 Pfizer 11.5 The Travelers Co 10.8 Coca-Cola Co 10.7 Procter & Gamble 9.3 Goldman Sachs 6.4 Chevron 6.4 Walt Disney Co 3.2 Verizon -0.8 Merck & Co -4.4 Exxon Mobil -7.3 IBM -7.6 General Electric -44.8 DowDuPont ** ** DowDuPont began trading as a combined company on Sept. 1 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)