FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P to combine telecom, media stocks into one sector
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 15, 2017 / 10:46 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

S&P to combine telecom, media stocks into one sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices on Wednesday said it would combine telecommunication and media and entertainment company shares into a single sector in a long-anticipated overhaul of its stock market indexes, including the benchmark S&P 500.

The move reflects “an evolution in the way we communicate and access entertainment content and other information” and the dramatic integration of these industries through a wave of mergers and acquisitions, the index provider said in a statement.

The new sector schematic will take affect in late September 2018 and the names of the large-cap companies whose stocks will be impacted by the change will be announced in January, it said. (Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.