Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, after two days of steep losses, boosted by a rise in Boeing’s shares and President Donald Trump’s controversy-free State of the Union address.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.17 points, or 0.87 percent, to 26,303.06. The S&P 500 gained 11.59 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,834.02. The Nasdaq Composite added 43.36 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,445.84. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)