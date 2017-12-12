FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher; Fed's rate hike in focus
December 12, 2017 / 2:36 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher; Fed's rate hike in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher as energy stocks gained and shares of Boeing touched a record high, while the S&P and the Nasdaq opened flat ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,449.93. The S&P 500 gained 2.03 points, or 0.076316 percent, to 2,662.02. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.33 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,871.75. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Rama in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

