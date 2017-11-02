FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises while tax plan weighs on S&P, Nasdaq
November 2, 2017 / 8:04 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises while tax plan weighs on S&P, Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials climbed on Thursday while losses in Facebook kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in check as investors assessed the long-awaited tax cut plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.29 points, or 0.34 percent, to 23,515.3, the S&P 500 gained 0.45 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,579.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,714.94. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

