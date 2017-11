NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and gave encouraging comments about the economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.66 points, or 0.25 percent, to 23,435.9, the S&P 500 gained 4.1 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,579.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.14 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,716.53. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)