FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power Wall St rally; tax vote supports
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 9:07 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power Wall St rally; tax vote supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose sharply on Thursday, boosted by earnings-related gains in Wal-Mart and Cisco, while a tax bill expected to boost corporate earnings passed its first - if smallest - hurdle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.01 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458.29, the S&P 500 gained 21.04 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,585.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.29. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.