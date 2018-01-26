FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Davos
January 26, 2018 / 1:58 PM / 3 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pared gains on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the fourth quarter.

Separately, President Donald Trump at Davos warned trading partners that Washington would no longer tolerate unfair trade.

Dow e-minis were up 52 points, or 0.2 percent, with 33,013 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.34 percent, with 163,684 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.53 percent, on volume of 39,080 contracts.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.