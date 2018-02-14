FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Market Movers
February 14, 2018 / 1:33 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures sink as CPI data raises inflation fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock reversed course to trade half a percent lower on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose more than expected in January, with a measure of underlying inflation posting its biggest gain in a year.

Dow e-minis were down 92 points, or 0.37 percent, with 52,457 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.55 percent, with 202,047 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 28.5 points, or 0.43 percent, on volume of 46,190 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.