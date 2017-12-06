FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 down for fourth straight session; energy drags
December 6, 2017 / 9:09 PM / in 12 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 down for fourth straight session; energy drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell marginally on Wednesday, with modest gains in Microsoft and other technology stocks not quite offsetting losses in energy shares after oil prices dropped more than 2 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.73 points, or 0.16 percent, to 24,140.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.3 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,629.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.16 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,776.38.

The S&P fell for a fourth straight session, a streak not seen since mid-March. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
