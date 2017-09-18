FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open at record highs
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 18, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in a month

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened at record highs on Monday as appetite for riskier assets improved on easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting that could unveil plans to trim its bloated balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.47 points, or 0.23 percent, to 22,319.81. The S&P 500 gained 3.3 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,503.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,461.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.