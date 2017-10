Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Friday, with the S&P and the Dow recording new highs, on growth optimism as the Trump administration inched a step closer to implementing its tax-cut plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.88 points, or 0.34 percent, to 23,242.92. The S&P 500 gained 7.96 points, or 0.310683 percent, to 2,570.06. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.86 points, or 0.44 percent, to 6,633.93. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)