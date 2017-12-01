FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open flat as tax bill weighs
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 1, 2017 / 2:38 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open flat as tax bill weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened little changed on Friday after a record day for stocks, amid concerns over the passage of a Republican tax overhaul as lawmakers debated over the bill’s impact on the federal deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.27 points, or 0.17 percent, to 24,312.62. The S&P 500 lost 1.29 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,646.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.57 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,845.41. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.