Nov 29 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, fueled by optimism following progress on U.S. tax legislation and hints of lighter regulation in the banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.34 points, or 0.24 percent, to 23,893.05. The S&P 500 gained 1.75 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,628.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.79 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,906.57. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)