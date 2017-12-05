FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P falls for third session as tech rebound wilts
December 5, 2017 / 9:10 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P falls for third session as tech rebound wilts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street fell on Tuesday as a technology rebound lost steam and Walt Disney Co dipped, while investors assessed how a Republican tax overhaul would impact corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.41 points, or 0.45 percent, to 24,180.64, the S&P 500 lost 9.87 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,629.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.15 points, or 0.19 percent, to 6,762.21.

The S&P fell for a third straight session, a streak not seen since early August. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

